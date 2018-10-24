New murder arrest over Christopher Lewis Chapeltown shooting

Detectives investigating a shooting in Leeds have arrested a fifteenth person today.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team arrested the 37-year-old man from an address in the Oakwood area of the city this afternoon (24/10) on suspicion of the murder of Christopher Lewis.

The 24-year-old was shot and fatally injured in Reginald Street, Chapeltown, on Wednesday, August 1, in what was believed to be a targeted attack.

Leeds fatal shooting: Christopher Lewis murder detectives seek more witnesses to Chapeltown attack

He died from his injuries in hospital the next day.

Fourteen people have previously been arrested as part of the investigation and later released under investigation.

Detective Superintendent Jim Dunkerley, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to build up a picture of the circumstances surrounding the murder of Christopher Lewis and this latest arrest today shows how our enquiries are progressing.

“We remain convinced that there are people out there in the community who have vital information that could assist in bringing those responsible for Christopher’s death to justice.

“We urge those people to think about the impact that his death in such sudden and violent circumstances has had on his family and to tell us what they know either directly, or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET via 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.