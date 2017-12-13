New peak time stops at station in Leeds

New peak hour stops are to be included on the timetable for Kirkstall Forge station.

The facility has seen a 150 per cent increase in passenger numbers since it opened in June 2016.

Predicted annual passenger numbers were surpassed within the first five months of the station opening and almost 430 people are now using the service each day.

More than 35 per cent have walked or cycled to the station.

The five new stops are being included on the latest Northern Rail timetable, but specific details have not been announced.

Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds West, said: “Kirkstall Forge is certainly boosting the local economy with hundreds of people now working on site.

“The train station is being well used and I am delighted that there are now going to be some additional trains at peak times. This follows lobbying by myself as well as Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Passenger Transport Authority.

“However, we all know that there is much more to do, and we want to see trains stopping much more frequently.

“I will continue to lobby for more train services from next year, when the May timetable is announced.

“Having ample free parking, good access by foot and a regular train service will ensure the best deal for local people.”

West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee chairman Coun Keith Wakefield said: “Kirkstall Forge station has far exceeded the forecast number of passengers using it and I was pleased to hear the recent news that additional trains will be calling there in the lifetime of the new timetable.”

The announcement comes as the station recently won an Economic Productivity Project gong at the North of England Transport Awards at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

CEG is leading the £400million Kirkstall Forge development, which has a strong emphasis on sustainability.

Companies such as Zenith, CEG and Butlers bar/restaurant are the first occupiers in Number One Kirkstall Forge and it is now 70 per cent let, with only 32,700 sq ft available.