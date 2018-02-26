New recruitment service is launched

Yorkshire firms 15ten15 and TribePad have launched a new recruitment service across the UK.

The two firms said the service will be underpinned by Sheffield-based TribePad's award-winning technology platform and specialist recruitment software, which is used by Tesco and the BBC.

Leeds-based 15ten15 was co-founded by recruitment industry veterans Cliff Sewell and David Robertson, who have over 50 years of recruitment experience between them.

They said they have a team that is ready to address the fundamental changes needed in the recruitment sector.

Mr Sewell, director at 15ten15, said: “For over 10 years, the recruitment sector has failed to adapt to the changes we’ve seen in all other aspects of modern society.

"The recruitment industry has become stale, with service levels stuck in the last decade. We’re bringing market-leading corporate solutions fit for today’s world.

"15ten15 will deliver video interviewing facilities, artificial intelligence, candidate profiling, full GDPR compliance, and more - all through an easily accessible Applicant Tracking System, on a ‘build your own platform’ basis which can be uniquely tailored for any business.”

15ten15 said it is also addressing the level of service which candidates can expect from a recruitment partner. The TribePad system gives candidates complete visibility of who they are applying to, their progress in any job applications, and gives them feedback at every stage.

David Robertson, director at 15ten15, added: “We’re providing complete transparency to the recruitment process, and removing all the smoke and mirrors from recruitment, which everyone hates.

"With 15ten15 you’ll know exactly where you stand – whether client or candidate - and there will be no hiding behind emails or voice mails.”

15ten15 said it aims to deliver a recruitment technology "RecTech" revolution, similar to that which is underway in financial services technology, "FinTech".

It said this new recruitment revolution has flexible service, technology and complete openness as its foundations.