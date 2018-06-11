New restaurant launched in Harrogate

Have your say

Bucking the bad news trend, a new restaurant has opened in Harrogate.

Located in the Everyman cinema complex block on Albert Street, Estabulo is a South American style restaurant.

Subtitled Rodizio Bar and Grill, the fun and lively newcomer to Harrogate which opened on Friday offer an all-you-can-eat style of restaurant service in Brazilian restaurants.

Taking over the empty unit near YO! Sushi at 5 Albert Street in the building which replaced the demolished Sunwin House, the emphasis at Estabulo is firmly on meat.

Lunch offers "eight prime cuts of meat" while dinner offers 15 prime cuts.

The restaurant will also offer a salad bar, hot buffet, breads, cured meats and cheese selection.

Estabulo is part of a small chain with other outlets in Wakefield, Beverley and Leeds Light complex.