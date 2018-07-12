New rum and rock bar to open in Doncaster at old Cask Corner site

A new bar promising a mix of rum and rock is set to open in Doncaster town centre.

Work on the bar, which will be called Rum & Rock, is underway in the premises of the former Cask Corner bar on Cleveland Street.

Signs for the new venture have appeared in the venue's windows in the last few days but further details about the project are not clear at this stage.

The bar has been empty since the shock closure of Cask Corner last December.

Owner Julie Buckley telling regulars in December that running the real ale bar had become too much for her and she had taken the tough decision to shut.

She wrote: "This is the hardest thing I have ever written.

"The long hours, lack of sleep and social life and the pressures of the job have all got too much for me and affecting my health so I am saying goodbye to you all and starting afresh.

"I want to thank you all from the bottom of your heart for your support over the last 6 years, it’s been a great journey and I am honoured to have had you all at my side."

The Cleveland Street originally opened in 2011.