New security metal detectors to be installed at First Direct Arena in Leeds

Metal detectors will be introduced at Leeds's First Direct Arena, in a move to speed up entry into the venue.

An announcement made today said the walk-through detectors, which will replace the current manual scanning security procedure would be installed next week.

It read: "Being installed next week ahead of the James Taylor concert on Thursday, July 12, the detectors are quick and simple to use and will be a welcome development to further define our security, enhancing the customer experience and ease of entry into the venue with guest safety at the forefront of everything we do.

"Positioned externally, these arches will allow for a more streamlined entry for all into the venue, however guests are reminded to please arrive as close to the door time as possible to assist with smooth access, allowing time for queues and therefore ensuring everyone is in their seats in time for the show starting."

The venue's security team has also urged guests to leave backpacks and large bags at home.

Manual searches will still take place for customers using the accessible entrance and those with pace makers or other medical concerns.