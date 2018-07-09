New! Shop closes on Oxford Street in Harrogate

It was a champagne connoisseurs' dream and a highly-regarded shop and tasting bar - but one of Harrogate's classiest outlets has shut its doors on its current premises.

After nearly three years of impressing fans of fizz, The Champagne Concept at 22a Oxford Street has not renewed its lease.

It's a fresh blow for the retail sector in Harrogate town centre - and means a new empty unit.

Closed - 22a Oxford Street in Harrogate.



The shop has been the fufilment of a personal dream for owner Laurence Connolly, a former finance manager at Proctor and Gamble, who opened The Champagen Concept after being by visiting similar shops during visits to the Épernay region in France.



Customers clearly loved the chance to enjoy four different boutique champagnes by the glass, and more than 50 champagnes by the bottle, though, perhaps, not quite enough of them.



While sad news, the closure of the Oxford Street outlet means that the neighbouring cafe, the popular Baltzersens, has been able to expand its outdoors seating area.

Owner Paul Rawlinson confirmed he had been given temporary permission by the landord to use the frontage area.

