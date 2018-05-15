New shop to open in Harrogate

It's been a pub, then a different pub, then a shop, then another shop, then nothing - but new lease of life is shortly to be given to a prominent property in Harrogate.

Located on one of the town's busiest roads, for decades the large unit at 30 Knaresborough Road was known as the Broadacres pub before becoming the Mapplebeck and, finally, in 2010 the Harrow.

Morrisons then took over the property for a few years as a "M Local" store before moving on.

For a brief spell, the building became a "My Local" but has been empty for months.

Now the signs have started going up at this 4,201 sq ft/ 0.41 acres site announcing there is to be a new turn in its lengthy history.

Under its latest guise, the location will reopen to the public in a matter of weeks as a Co-op store.

The new shop will be the second Co-op in the area, joining the current one of Starbeck High Street.