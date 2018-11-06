New trial date for Sheffield men accused of terror plot involving driverless car 

A new trial date has now been set for two men with links to Sheffield who are accused of preparing an act of terrorism that is alleged to have involved a driverless car.

Farhad Salah, 23, of Brunswick Road, Burngreave and Andy Star, 32, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield appeared at Hull Crown Court today, when the case was sent for trial at Sheffield Crown Court on June 3, 2019.

Both men are accused of a single count of preparing an act of terrorism, which they deny.

The jury sitting in the first trial at Sheffield Crown Court were discharged last month, after failing to reach a verdict.

Salah and Star were remanded into custody.