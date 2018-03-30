New TV show will follow neighbourhood officers from Leeds-based Yorkshire Housing

Social housing in Leeds and beyond has been put in the spotlight as part of a new Channel 5 documentary being aired on TV next week.

A three-part weekly observational documentary, Housing Yorkshire: Somewhere called Home, follows the work of neighbourhood officers throughout the region as they help tenants in their homes.

Run in co-operation with social housing provider Yorkshire Housing, the documentary starts at 9pm on Wednesday.

The Leeds-based organisation owns and manages more than 18,000 homes within the region and says it hopes to build 3,000 more by 2021. The company also provides a range of services to help people live independently in their own homes. A total of 320 new homes were built by the provider last year.

Mervyn Jones, Yorkshire Housing chief executive, said: “I’m pleased that Yorkshire Housing and our customers have the chance to be involved in the wider housing debate.

“Housing Yorkshire shows some of the great work of our neighbourhood officers as they help our customers with anything from finding a new home to organising repairs.”

Yorkshire Housing’s vision is to enable people to live in cost-effective housing which is suitable for their requirements.

“As one of Yorkshire’s largest providers of affordable homes, we own and manage over 18,000 properties throughout Yorkshire.

“Many different kinds of people live in our homes too and we’re proud of every one of them,” added Mr Jones.

The show will be part of Channel 5’s season exploring housing through the eyes of those on the frontline.

These programmes will pull together strong views to explore why housing is a hot topic of debate.