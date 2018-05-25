NHS breast screening error 'could date back earlier than thought', expert claims

An error which led to hundreds of thousands of women missing out on potentially life-saving breast screening could date back four years further than previously thought, a cancer expert has claimed.

Last month Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said a computer glitch dating back to 2009 was behind 450,000 women aged 68-71 not being invited to to screening - an error which could have shortened 270 lives.

But Professor Peter Sasieni, of King's College London, believes the problems could have started as early as 2005, meaning thousands more women would be affected.

His claims have been disputed by Public Health England.

In a letter to medical journal the Lancet, Prof Sasieni said that after the programme was extended to women aged 65-70 in 2004, a third of eligible women should have been invited each year.

But the number invited in 2004-5 was "very low", Prof Sasieni said, and it rose from 31 per cent the following year to 35 per cent in 2016-17.

He wrote: "It appears as though the error has existed since the age range was extended in 2004."

The difference meant more than 500,000 could have missed out on invitations since 2005, he concluded.

His letter said: "Data that might have alerted people to the lower than expected number of invitations being sent to women aged 70 were publicly available, but no one looked at them carefully enough.

"Some of the fault lies in the way the data were presented, but it is also unclear whose responsibility it is to monitor such outcomes."

An independent review has been launched into the computer error, which Mr Hunt said was discovered in January.

Professor John Newton, Public Health England's Director of Health Improvement, disputed Prof Sasieni's analysis.

He said: "This is a flawed analysis which fails to take into account some important facts, such as when the breast screening programme was rolled out to all 70-year-olds in England or when a clinical trial was started called Age X.

"Our top priority is making sure that all the women that did not receive an invitation for a screen are supported.

"The independent review will look at all aspects of the Breast Screening Service to identify any lessons PHE and the NHS can learn."