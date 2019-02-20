Nick Knowles warns Yorkshire landlords over smoke alarms on anniversary of tragic fire which killed toddlers

I’m A Celebrity star and DIY expert Nick Knowles has backed the fire service's plea for landlords to install smoke alarms on the third anniversary of a Yorkshire fire which killed two young boys.

The DIY SOS host said there is "no excuse" for landlords and letting agents not to fit smoke alarms on every story of their rented properties.

Mr Knowles tweeted: "There really is no excuse any more for not having fire alarms please make sure your property or any you own are safe".

His comments follow a plea from West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service to remind landlords to fit the alarms on the third anniversary of a tragic fire which killed two children in Huddersfield.

A spokesman said: "The fire service reminds landlords of smoke alarm responsibilities on third anniversary of the tragic death of two young brothers in a house fire in #Huddersfield where there were no smoke alarms.”

On February 20, 2016 a house fire on Alder Street, Huddersfield resulted in the deaths of three-year-old Logan Taylor and his brother Jake Casey, aged two.

The two boys were asleep in their bedroom when devices including a television set alight and proved fatal.

The then 51-year-old letting agent, Kamal Bains, who was responsible for the property, was jailed in July 2018 for 12 months for failing to fit smoke alarms to the house.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton said: “This was a desperately tragic case for everyone affected by it and without doubt the boys’ memory will stay with the attending and investigating firefighters for the rest of their lives also.

“On the third year anniversary of the boys’ loss we want to remind landlords and letting agencies of their responsibilities to install smoke alarms on every storey of their rented properties and carbon monoxide alarms in any room containing a solid fuel burning appliance.

“Do not take the risk with people’s lives and do not think that a fire ‘will never happen’ – it could well. If you are a private sector landlord or letting agent then take your responsibilities seriously and take heed of this warning.”

The Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm Regulations 2015, said that private sector landlords are required from 1 October 2015 to have at least one smoke alarm installed on every storey of their properties and carbon monoxide alarms in any room containing a solid fuel burning appliance.

The landlord must also make sure the alarms are in working order at the start of each new tenancy.

