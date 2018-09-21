Nidderdale Show organisers ready to welcome everyone back to 'best show in town'

Farmers, friends and family will reunite on Monday for the ‘best show in town’ and the final show of the summer season.

The showground in Pateley Bridge will play host once again to the biggest event of the year when the annual Nidderdale Show is staged on Monday.

Nidderdale Show 2017.

For 123 years the show has brought together generations of the Nidderdale community and this year, organisers believe the extreme summer weather will be the big talking point.

John Fort, of the Nidderdale Agricultural Society said: “As we have said in the past, with it being the last show in the season, people take the opportunity to come and talk to friends.

“We have had a long hard spring with the Beast from the East followed by an extremely hot and dry summer.

“Some farmers have had a particularly difficult time so it’s a chance for them to come and chew the fat.”

Over the decades the show has retained its traditional values, often showing the same classes and hosting many of the same attractions year on year.

Mr Fort said: “ It’s a very traditional show and we are very proud of that fact because a lot of shows now have more ‘accessories’ than giving a proper show”

But that doesn’t mean the organisers haven’t moved with the times.

Mr Fort added: “One of the things we have found over the last few years is that motorcyclists and that sort of thing have become very popular so this year we have the Adrenaline Tour, which is a group of young men with quad bikes doing tricks.”

As well as welcoming the new, the show will also welcome the familiar with Pateley businesses sses such as Kendalls Butchers and students from Nidderdale High School turning out to join the fun.

Mr Fort added: “There are always a lot of entries from young people which is really pleasing, in classes right across the range.

“You can’t want for anything at this show. I think it’s great, it’s the best show in town, you just can’t beat it.”

This year’s show certainly won’t be the first for William Houseman but it will be the first time he has attended as chairman.

He said: “I have been vice chairman for two years and now it’s my turn to be president for two years.

“My dad has been president before and my grandad has been president and chairman in the past too so it’s a bit of a family thing. I’m looking forward to it.

“I always enjoy the cattle - we have entries of cattle from all over the north of England so we have got a good following.”

He added: “We have got a good show with plenty of attractions and plenty for people to see.

“It brings everyone together and they come rain or shine.”