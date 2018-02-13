No evidence of crime found following discovery of human remains in Barnsley

Detectives called in following the discovery of human remains in a Barnsley field say they have found no evidence of a crime connected to the death.

A human skull and bones were found by a child playing in a field off Mitchell's Street, Swaithe, on Sunday, February 4.

Following a post mortem examination, detectives say there is no evidence of the death of the man being the result of a crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate said tests had also established that the death occurred over the last four years.

Work is still being carried out to identify the man, with the area where he was found likely to remain cordoned off for a number of weeks while excavation work is carried out.

DCI Tate said: "Specialist South Yorkshire Police search teams are methodically excavating the site at Swaithe, Barnsley, for further evidence around the person found last week.

"It’s important to search every piece of earth in relevant areas. This process will take days if not weeks.

"I now believe that the person died in the last four years. There is no evidence at this time of a crime taking place but the area of discovery of course still raises concerns.

"Work will focus on identifying this person and informing the family as a priority."