No exposure to Carillion collapse for Leeds engineering firm Renew

Engineering services group Renew has had no financial exposure to the liquidation of Carillion, the firm is expected to say at its AGM later today.

The Leeds-based firms said trading for the first quarter of the year has been in line with the Board’s expectations.

Renew’s group order book at December 31, 2017, was £511m down from £523m the previous December. Engineering services order book stood at £433m down slightly from £431m, the previous year.

Roy Harrison will retire as chairman following the conclusion of the AGM and will be succeeded as chairman by David Forbes.

Mr Forbes said: “Renew has positioned itself as a leading Engineering Services provider and grown significantly in both revenue and profitability. He leaves the Group in a strong financial position, well placed to continue to grow and deliver shareholder returns.”