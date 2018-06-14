'No words to describe our pain' say family of tragic Leeds teenager hit and killed by speeding driver

The family of a Leeds teenager hit and killed by a speeding driver say there are 'no words' to describe their anguish.

Kate's family issued a statement saying there are "no words" to decribed the pain and suffering they felt at losing her after a man was jailed for death by dangerous driving over the collision which killed her.

They described how they had suffered ill-health from the trauma of losing the teenager

Police described McGowan's deadly driving display as an act of "bravado"

Kate's family said in a statement: "Kate was a very beautiful, kind, happy and confident young lady who was in reach of completing her ‘A’ Levels and starting at University.

"She was at a stage of her life where she was preparing to become part of the world, to achieve her ambitions and to help others. The future looked bright and exciting for her and we are all very proud.

"There are no words to describe the pain and suffering that we as a family will have to endure for the rest of our lives, as a consequence of these selfish actions.

"Her face, her smile, future accomplishments we may have shared with her, have all been taken away from us.

"The whole experience has left us all devastated and heart-broken to the point it is affecting our health, but as a family we will not yield.

"It is still hard to cope with this reality and has left a hole in our hearts that will never heal.

"We would like to thank the police for their diligent investigations, which have ensured we were able to discover the truth and has brought those responsible before the courts to face the justice they deserve."

Det Insp Matt Tunney, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “McGowan has deprived a young woman of her life, who clearly had a bright future ahead of her.

“He has left in his wake, a trail of suffering and hurt for Kate’s family and friends, which will likely never leave them.

“The bravado he displayed behind the wheel and his ignorance to the danger he presented, has ultimately landed him behind bars for a significant period.

“The fact that he had been drinking in the lead up to the incident simply compounds the issue and is reflective of his complete lack of concern for those around him and anybody else.

“Likewise, his attempts to distort the truth of his actions, alongside his passenger Hurst, only underlines their disregard for those they have affected.

“We will not accept this type of behaviour on the roads of West Yorkshire and I can only hope that today’s sentence serves as a warning to others.

“If you act in this way, you risk not only ruining your own life, but devastating the lives of others, their loved ones and their communities.”