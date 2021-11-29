Noasis performing at 'Britain's highest pub', the Tan Hill Inn. (Pic credit: Tan Hill Inn)

The band is made up of six artists: Darren and Tom Spiby (who portray Liam and Noel Gallagher respectively), Christian Teusner who is the drummer, Phil Short who is the rhythm and lead guitarist and Tom Short who is the bass guitarist.

Who is Noasis?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is an Oasis tribute band that was formed 26 years ago in an abandoned hotel room in Derby.

Originally, there were six members of the band, but one decided to be the manager rather than perform with them.

Very early on, they anticipated that Oasis’ music would take off and ultimately make a mark in music history, so in their honour, they began performing covers of their biggest hits such as Some Might Say, Live Forever, Cigarettes and Alcohol and Supersonic.

Over the years they have played more than 400 shows in the UK and Europe. They now reside in Australia where they continue to recreate the sound and visual experience that Oasis bring to the music industry.

What do people think of the tribute band?

Noasis has received a wall of praise by fans and even famous celebrities.

“Noasis with 20,000 people ‘avin it! We gotta get out and do something,” Liam Gallagher said.

“Top band, top bunch of lads,” Oasis guitarist, Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs, said.

“Let’s hear it for Noasis, amazing!” BBC presenter, Chris Evans, said.

“Your performance went down a storm,” Ben Harris, commercial executive of Saracens Rugby Club, said.

“Noasis rocked the palace tonight,” an official statement from The Alexandra Palace.

The band has performed live on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show before their Carfest performance and they performed six songs live at The Queen Vic for a 2015 Christmas special episode of Eastenders.