Noel Gallagher and Jake Bugg to headline Bingley Music Live this summer

The organisers of Bingley Music Live have promised the biggest line-up yet at this summer's festival.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will play in Myrtle Park alongside Jake Bugg and Shed Seven.

The event sold out in 2017, and the twelfth edition of the festival is expected to be the biggest yet.

Noel's set will include a number of Oasis classics as well as his band's recent material

Wakefield rockers The Cribs are also on the bill, and ex-Sex Pistol John Lydon's new project Public Image Ltd will perform.

Other artists booked to appear are Oxford's Ride, Gomez, Peace, Marmozets and Ratboy.

More acts will be announced next month.

The festival takes place from August 31 until September 2, and weekend tickets priced at £75 are now on sale.

A new site plan has also been promised.

