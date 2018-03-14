Nominations needed for women’s awards

TIME IS running out to nominate an incredible woman who deserves to be celebrated at this year’s Yorkshire Women of Achievement Awards.

The awards will take place on May 18 at the Royal Armouries, Leeds, but nominations will close on March 25.

Organisers want to hear about inspirational women to be awarded in the categories of Business, Education, Sport and Young Achiever of the Year. Suggestions for the Jane Tomlinson Award for Courage, the Community Impact Award, and for the Arts and Science & Technology category are also needed.

This year will also see the introduction of a new award, the Sue Ryder outstanding contribution award. This award recognises an individual or organisation in the Yorkshire area who has made an outstanding contribution to Sue Ryder. Nominees in this category will have made an outstanding contribution to their local care centre, shop or Sue Ryder as a whole.

Izzy Palmer, who is a para dressage champion and was last year’s winner of the Sport award, said: “Being only 16 at the time, I never imagined I would go on to win such a fantastic category. I was absolutely delighted, it was just amazing. I was also really pleased that my sport of para dressage was getting some recognition.”

Izzy was born in September 2000 and diagnosed with cerebral palsy before she was one-year-old. She began horse riding at two years of age and was Summer National Champion in 2016 and most recently became Winter Champion in the open class against adults.

For a nomination form or more information, contact Pete Watson on 0113 2033302 or visit www.sueryder.org/YWOA