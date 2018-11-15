North Yorkshire bucks the trend for road deaths as new figures are revealed

Road deaths and serious injuries across North Yorkshire have dropped in the last decade, bucking a national trend.

New statistics revealed by North Yorkshire Police show the number of people killed and seriously injured on its roads dropped by almost 16 per cent between 2010 and 2017 and they say changing driver behaviour is largely responsible.

Northumbria Police took part in a campaign raising awareness of motorcyclists.

Across England and Wales there has been a 12 per cent rise in road deaths and serious injuries for the same period.

In 2010, 553 people died or were seriously hurt but by 2017, the number had progressively reduced to 465 – 88 fewer people.

It puts North Yorkshire Police fourth in the country at reducing fatal and serious-injury crashes.

However, there have been more motorbike fatalaties on North Yorkshire Roads so far this year than there were for the whole of 2018.

Andy Tooke, of North Yorkshire Police’s Traffic Bureau, said: “These figures suggest the strategy we’ve adopted is working but we still have work to do.”