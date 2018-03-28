North Yorkshire firefighters called out over hot cross buns, cooking fumes and a noisy electric toothbrush

Arriving at the scene of a suspected fire only to find it was a false alarm is a regular occurrence for the region's firefighters.

Cooking fumes and burning food are often the cause of alarms sounding or the smell of smoke as call-outs in North Yorkshire last night prove.

Crews were mobilised to an address in Scarborough at around 7.10pm when fumes from cooking triggered a fire alarm, and 12 hot cross buns left unattended in an oven were behind the reported smell of smoke in a property in Great Ouseburn shortly before 7.45pm.

More unusual was the call-out to a Whitby property at 2.50am this morning when the occupant reported a smell of smoke and a strange noise coming from an electric fan.

Investigations at the scene established it was another false alarm, this time due to the noise of an electric toothbrush.

But amid the false alarms, there are also incidents which could have developed into serious fires if left ignored.

The service received a call just after 6.15am this morning to reports of a strange smell in premises in Richmond.

Firefighters found it was due to sparks and smoke from a faulty fridge, which needed to be isolated and removed.

