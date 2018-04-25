North Yorkshire firefighters tackle blaze on industrial estate near Thirsk

Crews from five stations tackled a blaze inside a factory on an industrial estate near Thirsk.

North Yorkshire Fire Service was called to Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate in Dalton shortly after 3.30am this morning.

Firefighters from Thirsk, Ripon, Boroughbridge, Easingwold and Northallerton worked together to put out the fire, which began in an industrial dryer.

They used two hose reel jets and four sets of breathing apparatus while bringing the blaze under control.

A fire service spokesman said three engines remained on the scene at around 6.20am when firefighters were continuing to damp down.

