North Yorkshire Police have said Stephen Wright has been found.

Mr Wright, 31, and his dog Ruby went missing from the village of Barlby, near Selby on Saturday night.

Police are concerned about Stephen Wright, last seen in Barlby, near Selby.

Just after 5pm, North Yorkshire Police tweeted: "Good news, missing Stephen Wright from Barlby has been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."