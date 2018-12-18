North Yorkshire police and fire service: How much would you be prepared to pay?

North Yorkshire residents still have a chance to have their say over how much they would be willing to pay for policing and fire services.

The office for the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is asking North Yorkshire residents how much they are willing to pay in their council tax bill in a survey which launched earlier this month. The survey, carried out by telephone, runs until January 20 and will help determine the charge, or precept, for the 2019/2020 financial year.

Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner

Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said: “Policing continues to evolve in North Yorkshire as it responds to the changing nature of crime and demands on our police service. This county remains the safest place in England, but we are facing a series of challenges – from a greater focus on complex crimes like child sexual exploitation and domestic abuse, to the need to invest more in tackling offences that blight our rural communities, and priority areas like burglary and road safety.

“I am also asking for views on the fire and rescue service precept for the first time. It is facing serious financial challenges and I am determined to ensure it has a strong and sustainable future keeping North Yorkshire safe. It currently attends around 6,500 incidents per year from fires to road traffic collisions, flooding to other emergencies.

“It is vital you have your say. I want to know, directly from you, how much you are prepared to invest in our policing and fire and rescue services before I make a decision on the precepts for 2019/2020. Please complete the survey, tell me your views and let me know which of the options you prefer.”

This will be the first year that the office has consulted residents on the precept since Mrs Mulligan took on governance of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Currently North Yorkshire Police receives 48 per cent of their funding, and NYFRS receives 70 per cent, through the precept. The remaining amount of funding is provided through the government.

For the police there are four options, including a precept freeze, to an increase of more than £24. For NYFRS, there are also four options ranging from an increase of more than £5.