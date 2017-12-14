North Yorkshire Police's highly trained drivers share winter driving tips after crashes

Police in North Yorkshire have been called to a series of weather-related crashes this morning.

Officers responded to half a dozen reports of crashes that involved ice and snow before many people had even started work.

Weather-related reports received between 5.30am and 9am include:

5.30am, Thirsk - A car skidding on black ice and coming to rest in a ditch on the A167 in Sandhutton. The driver was removed from the vehicle by firefighters and he was treated by ambulance crews.

5.55am, Selby - A car slid through a fence in Selby Common after hitting ice. The woman who was driving is not believed to have been injured.

7.10am, Runswick Bay - A Land Rover flipped over after sliding down Runswick Bay Bank. Nobody was hurt.

8.15am, Skipton - A pedestrian struck by a car that slid on ice in Barnoldswick near Skipton. No injuries were reported. The incident was transferred to Lancashire Constabulary.

8.20am, Harrogate - A driver in Cecil Street skidded on ice and collided with a parked car, causing minor damage.

9am, Thirsk - A woman driving a 4x4 was injured when it skidded into the underside of a bridge beneath the A168 Sowerby. She was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It’s extremely important to prepare your vehicle for driving in wintry conditions, drive to the conditions you experience and take extra care on the roads.”

It has prompted the force to highlight winter driving tips shared by its highly-trained police drivers.

They include:

Check brakes, lights, wiper blades, and oil and washer fluid level.

Ensure tyres meet legal requirements – and preferably a tread depth of 3mm.

Carry water and de-icer in the car with you.

If you are going on a longer journey, bring food, hot drinks, blankets and a fully-charged mobile phone.

Always clear your windscreen properly of ice and snow before setting off

More advice and videos are available here on the force's website.