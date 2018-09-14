North Yorkshire Police urge two men to come forward after huge fire at farm near Masham

Police investigating a barn fire at a farm near Masham are urging two men to come forward.

The fire followed a large party held at a holiday cottage at Kilgram Farm in Jervaulx during the early hours of Sunday, September 9.

Read more: Blaze which engulfed barn near Masham under investigation



It destroyed around £8,000 worth of hay but pigs in an adjoining barn were safely removed before the flames took hold.

North Police today said that two men had been seen talking between a Dutch barn and a barn containing livestock.

The men were shouted at by the owner of barns, who told them to move.

A spokesman said: "Officers are appealing to these two men to come forward as they could have important information that could assist the investigation."

Also in news: National Park officials ‘too fond of saying no’

The men or anyone who knows their identity are asked to email Michaela.Godridge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call the force on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Michaela Godridge.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone passing on information is asked to quote reference 1218016864.