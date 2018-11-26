North Yorkshire school closes after more than 50 children and staff struck down by norovirus

A primary school near York has been forced to close today after more than 50 pupils and staff contracted norovirus.

Copmanthorpe Primary School, in the North Yorkshire village of Copmanthorpe, closed at noon today for a full deep clean of the school buildings and equipment, the City of York Council said.

It will remain closed tomorrow and Wednesday but is expected to reopen on Thursday morning.

A City of York Council spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that Copmanthorpe Primary School will close at 12noon today, reopening on Thursday morning, following a suspected norovirus outbreak.

“The decision to close the school was taken following consultation with the council’s public health team and Public Health England, and will enable a full deep clean of the school buildings and equipment to be carried out.

“Over 50 pupils and staff have been affected by the outbreak so far.”