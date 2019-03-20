North Yorkshire woman dies after car crashes off Whitby to Pickering road

A woman died after her car crashed off the road near Goathland in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after the incident on Tuesday at around 1.45pm.

It happened on the A169 Whitby to Pickering road, just south of the entrance to RAF Fylingdales near Goathland.

The grey coloured Suzuki Jimny 4x4-type car left the carriageway as it travelled south in the direction of Pickering.

It was the only vehicle involved, and despite the efforts of a doctor and paramedics, the woman, who is from the area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Ministry of Defence Police all attended the scene.

The road was closed while emergency services attended to the casualty, carried out a full examination of the scene and recovered the vehicle. It reopened after six hours.

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the A169 and witnessed the collision, or believes they saw the grey Suzuki prior to the crash, or captured the vehicle or the collision on their dash-cam, to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team and pass information for incident number 12190049453.