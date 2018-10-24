Northallerton Marks and Spencer theft - CCTV picture released

Police have put out a CCTV picture after a theft at Marks and Spencer in Northallerton.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after the offence in the store at Friarage Road between 2pm and 4pm on Thursday, October 4.

Two men were seen to fill two shopping trolleys with goods and left without paying for them, police said in their appeal.

Officers would like to speak to the man captured in the CCTV image as he may have information which would assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises him, or who has information which would assist police should contact North Yorkshire Police and ask for PC Graeme Gale.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180185556.