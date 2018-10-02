Northern Rail additional compensation scheme set to go live

Passengers are being reminded that there is now just one week to go until Northern Rail’s additional compensation scheme opens for business.

The scheme will see compensation offered to those customers who travelled three or more days a week in April, May or June 2018 but who did not have a season ticket.

It goes live on Tuesday, October 9, at which point customers will be able to register claims via the Northern website - www.northernrailway.co.uk - until the registation deadline of Tuesday, December 4.

To be eligible to claim, there are several requirements:

*You travelled during period April/May/June 2018

* You travelled three or more days a week on your chosen route;

*You travelled on eligible routes; You were not a season ticket holder during that period

* You can show evidence of having travelled during that period.

The new scheme follows the same approach as the existing Season Ticket Compensation Scheme and has two different types of compensation, depending on whether journeys were taken on Level 1 or Level 2 routes:

* Level 1 = minimum of 12 days travelled in the period (above), up to a maximum of 20

* Level 2 = minimum of 3 days travelled in the period (above), up to a maximum of 5

Customers will be asked to provide evidence that they travelled three or more days per week during the eligible period of April/May/June 2018.

For those customers who made different journeys on different days, a predominant route will need to be chosen, to allow Northern to calculate the appropriate amount compensation due.

The evidence must be within a consecutive 28 day period for Level 1 and a consecutive seven day period for Level 2.

Back in July, Northern introduced a special compensation scheme for season ticket holders. Customer response to this scheme has been very positive, but there are still some season ticket holders who have not yet applied for their compensation. This existing scheme has been extended until Tuesday 4 December.

In addition to these two special schemes for season ticket holders and regular travellers, customers are also reminded about the Delay Repay scheme.

Delay Repay provides compensation for customers who are delayed by 30 minutes or longer on their journey.

This scheme will be improved by December 2018 to compensate Northern customers who experience delays in excess of 15 minutes.