Not quite sticks of rhubarb but Harrogate-based Dave Kirby Couriers to deliver Cricket World Cup branded apples

A delivery company has been bowled over after securing a Cricket World Cup contract to deliver branded giveaways for the upcoming tournament.

Harrogate-based Dave Kirby Couriers will transport apples that have had the competition’s logo laser-etched on to them to every ground staging games, including The Oval, Lords, Headingley, Trent Bridge, Edgbaston, Old Trafford and Cardiff Wales Stadium, over the seven weeks that the tournament is being held.

The World Cup will start on May 30 with England taking on South Africa at The Oval. The final will take place on July 14 at Lords.

Andrew Dennis, finance director at Dave Kirby Couriers, said: “As a cricket fanatic and lifelong supporter of Yorkshire Cricket Club, I’m particularly excited that we will be playing a part in this summer’s Cricket World Cup. We were bowled over when it was award to us.

“This is a wonderful contract for us, and one that we are looking forward to delivering over a two-month period.

“We might be a newcomer in the logistics business, but we are fast gaining a reputation for being a company that is trusted for delivering on its promises.

“Each year we have increased our sales and workforce, and we are investing in new vehicles which will allow us to tender for even bigger contracts.

“We have our fingers crossed for the England team in this summer’s Cricket Club, and if their bowlers’ delivery is as good as ours, then I’m confident we will be seeing them in the finals at Lords.”