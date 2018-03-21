Nude spa night to be held at Harrogate's Turkish Baths

A nude spa night will be held at Harrogate's Turkish Baths on April 14, in what is thought to be a first for the historic building.

Harrogate Borough Council confirmed this morning that it is a private hire event, hosted by Eden Spa with the support of British Naturism.

The council told the 'Advertiser that it is a private event, but a statement on Eden Spa's website suggests it could be open to the public, with entry priced at £42 per person for an evening session from 6pm to 9.30pm, and a discounted price of £37 for those with a British Naturism membership. The 'Advertiser has contacted Eden Spa for confirmation and comment about whether this is the case.

A statement on Eden Spa's website reads: "We advise booking early by telephone, as numbers will be strictly limited to ensure our clients enjoy an evening of tranquility, relaxation and rejuvenation."

A statement on British Naturism's website about the event, adds: "It’s always good to see new places for social nudity and we’re pleased to support them."

Mike Robertson, who runs Eden Spa, said: "Eden Spa is a business that runs events at select spa facilities to provide our guests with an opportunity to enjoy the spa experience as they would at an authentic German spa such as Vabali in Berlin.

"We are proud to announce that Eden Spa will be bringing 'freikörperkultur' to Yorkshire when we host an evening at the iconic Harrogate Turkish Baths. .

"Our concept is to offer high-end spa facilities to those people who might shy away from the traditional naturist lifestyle but would like to experience for the first time or continue to enjoy public bathing textile-free.

"Our policy is to insist on our clients respecting that whilst the spa areas including the jacuzzi are textile-free, robes and footwear must be worn in the rest areas, corridors and in the cafe for refreshments.

"This is out of respect for the staff that belong to the baths, and also to give a sense of comfort to a new generation who might only be used to continental spas where this is the expected etiquette.

"We will be fully inclusive, with no barriers to gender or sexuality. Our events will be mixed gender, with no restrictions on single people. We will, however, have a no tolerance policy for those clients engaging in overt public displays of affection or making others feel uncomfortable through inappropriate sexual behaviour or conversation."