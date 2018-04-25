Number of investigations growing into police failings over sex abuse in Rotherham

NEARLY 100 separate investigations have now been opened into possible failures by South Yorkshire Police to deal with child sexual abuse in Rotherham.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC), said the number of investigations it was running into potential misconduct had grown substantially in the past 12 months, from 62 to 98.

Under Operation Linden, the IOPC's operation looking into the allegations, 45 investigation reports have been completed and 33 current and former police officers remain under notice that they are being investigated.

The IOPC said it would not publish the outcomes of individual investigations until the end of the operation, when it would also publish an over-arching report covering all its findings.

However, it did confirm that some of the investigations concluded so far had identified potential misconduct.

The 98 Operation Linden investigations include an investigation into whether former South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Shaun Wright committed perjury when giving evidence to the Home Affairs Select Committee in 2014.

IOPC Acting Deputy Director of Major Investigations, Steve Noonan, said: "Every allegation put to us is treated sensitively and the welfare of survivors is always paramount. We are supporting 53 survivors and a number of complainants through a very difficult period, when they are also being asked to give evidence to the National Crime Agency to support their investigations into the terrible crimes committed in Rotherham. We would like to thank the survivors and everyone affected by our investigations for their patience and co-operation while we continue with this very important work.

“Operation Linden is the second largest independent investigation we have ever carried out, and both the complexities involved and the size of the task should not be under-estimated. We have a dedicated team of 35 investigators and support staff in place who have analysed more than 15,139 documents and pieces of evidence so far.

“We are determined that every investigation is carried out thoroughly and that every available line of enquiry is looked at in detail. As well as the sensitivities involved in engaging with survivors, we are also dealing with evidence that sometimes dates back to the late 1990s. The timeframes involved are very challenging and in a significant number of cases we are unable to identify the officers involved. However, even where we’ve been unable to identify officers, we will still conclude our investigations to see if any conduct or learning can be identified.

“We will publish an over-arching report; combining the outcomes of our investigations when they are all complete. Our aim is to not only highlight any conduct matters relating to individual officers but, crucially, to share our understanding of why such serious allegations often weren’t investigated and how this can be avoided in the future. Ultimately, we want those affected to be confident that their complaints have been comprehensively investigated, and for South Yorkshire Police and indeed all forces across the country to learn from our findings.”