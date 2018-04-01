Number of violent attacks on Yorkshire police officers soars in a year

VIOLENT ATTACKS on police in Yorkshire rose last year – with almost 2,000 incidents of abuse in 2017.

The figures are revealed as part of an investigation by The Yorkshire Post ahead of the third reading of the Assaults on Emergency Workers Bill, which proposes harsher punishments on those who attack emergency staff.

Over the last two years, forces in West, South and North Yorkshire, plus Humberside Police, recorded 2,471 incidents of physical and verbal abuse against police staff – 603 in 2016 and 1,868 in 2017. The true figure will be even higher, as South and West Yorkshire were not able to provide figures for the full period.

West Yorkshire Police saw 2,061 incidents of abuse of its staff last year.

Deputy Chief Constable John Robins said it had introduced spit and bite guards and body-worn cameras for officers, and has annual training on physical and verbal techniques that could be used to diffuse a violent situation.

But despite preventative measures, attacks continue, and Mr Robins said so far this year his officers had been driven at, racially abused, and one even suffered a 3cm gash beneath his eye after he was hit by a 2ft metal crowbar.

The force has also worked with unions, victims charities and MIND on “an array” of support for officers.

Of the 107 attacks on Humberside officers across the last two years, 32 resulted in hospital treatment.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Noble said the force had a “zero-tolerance” approach. He said: “Policing is a risk business. At times it can be a contact sport but the only sport I know where you get signed up to get punched is boxing.”

In North Yorkshire, nearly 200 assaults were recorded. Deputy Chief Constable Lisa Winward said: “We offer our colleagues wellbeing support if they are assaulted at work and we do everything we can to prevent them coming to harm.”

South Yorkshire Police recorded 109 incidents from January 2016 to March 2017.

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley said assaults on officers were investigated with “care, compassion and commitment”.