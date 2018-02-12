Nunnington Hall ‘privileged’ to display work of The Gadget King

The best-known works of a cartoonist and illustrator are being exhibited in a historic North Yorkshire house.

Entitled The Gadget King, the exhibition at Nunnington Hall, near Helmsley, reveals the works of William Heath Robinson, which reflect a very English response to progress and technological developments of the early 20th century, in both war and peace.

He produced an increasing number of humorous and mocking drawings for magazines and from the First World War was acknowledged as the most original illustrator of his time.

His work was inventively defined by The New Oxford Dictionary of English 1998, as ‘ingeniously or ridiculously over-complicated’.

Laura Kennedy, visitor experience manager at Nunnington Hall, said: “It’s a true privilege to be hosting an exhibition of such a celebrated and imaginative artist.

“His work is represented in the collections of the British Museum, The Cartoon Museum and the V&A amongst other highly recognised institutes, and for this short but special occasion, his work will be on display at Nunnington Hall.”

The exhibition will run until Sunday, March 25.