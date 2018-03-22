Nurse died after second fatal crash on Upton road within a month

A 38-year-old nurse died following a three-car crash near Pontefract, an inquest was told.

Julie Marlow suffered fatal injuries when her black Mercedes drifted into the other carriageway and collided with a lorry on Wrangbrook Lane, Upton, Wakefield Coroner's Court heard.

Robert Tucker died in an unrelated collision on Wrangbrook Lane, Upton.

The collision, which happened 7.45am on March 13, was the second fatal crash on the stretch of road within a month.

Assistant coroner Philip Holden said the crash happened when Miss Marlow was returning from a night shift.

He said: "For reasons unknown at present the vehicle drifted into the opposing carriageway

"Another vehicle, an orange Mercedes heavy goods vehicle, was travelling on the Wakefield-bound carriageway. The driver saw Julie Marlow's car drift into the other lane and attempted to take evasive action.

"But it appears that Miss Marlow continued to drift into the other lane and collided with the HGV, causing extensive damage to both vehicles."

The inquest heard that a third vehicle, a Ford flatbed lorry, also travelling toward Wakefield, collided with the HGV and caused further damage to the first two vehicles.

Miss Marlow was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary and died of her injuries later that day.

The inquest was opened and adjourned this morning to a later date.

Police said two 42-year-old men remain in hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries.

In a separate incident, at 7.30am on February 19 this year, grandfather Robert Tucker suffered fatal injuries when the white Vauxhall van he was driving was involved in a collision with a red VW Golf travelling in the opposite direction on Wrangbrook Lane.

Express readers left online tributes to Miss Marlow following the crash last week.

Victoria Myers Hopkinson said on Facebook: “A lovely lady. Absolutely tragic.”

Matt Norman wrote: “RIP thoughts are with the family.”

And Helen Edmondson said: “So very sad, RIP beautiful lady.”

Nicola Walsh wrote: “RIP Julie you will be missed by many - fantastic nurse to work with.”

And Karina Broadhurst said: “RIP thoughts are with your family and friends.”

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses as they continue to investigate the incident on March 13.

Sergeant Fiona Hoodless of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this fatal collision and would like to speak to anyone who can assist with the enquiry.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw any of the vehicles involved prior to the incident, or who witnessed the collision itself to come forward.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident, or any footage that may show the vehicles involved prior to the collision occurring.”

Anyone with footage or information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 13180119302.