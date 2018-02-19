O’Sullivan joins as Saga chairman

Insurance and travel group Saga has appointed Old Mutual’s Patrick O’Sullivan as its next chairman.

Mr Sullivan will take the reins on May 1, and is set to be paid £325,000 per year.

He will replace Andrew Goodsell, who the company confirmed in October was set to retire from the board.

Saga’s senior independent director Orna NiChionna commented on the appointment, saying: “We are delighted to welcome Patrick to the board of Saga.

“He brings many years of highly relevant commercial and board experience, working with companies in the financial services and insurance sectors.

“His wisdom and leadership will be invaluable as we invest in growing the customer base to deliver profit growth across the business.”

Mr O’Sullivan said: “Saga is a household name and a brand that I admire. I am very pleased to be joining at a pivotal moment in the development of the company as it focuses on sustaining profitability and growth across the businesses.

“I look forward to working with management and the Saga board to build on recent investments and initiatives to deliver profitable growth.”