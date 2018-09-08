Chris de Saram, who has died at 72, was a music promoter who brought the sounds of South America to the side streets of the West Riding.

It was in 2004 that he took over the Wakefield Jazz club, booking the bands and touring the country in search of new talent.

He was putting to work his earlier experience living and teaching in Bogotá, Colombia, where he had gone after Durham University and between teaching science at Crawshaw School in Pudsey.

In retirement, he threw himself into the music, and was active in promoting Wakefield’s arts education programmes, also chairing the Northern Voluntary Jazz Promoters’ Network.

His surviving relatives include his daughter, Katrina,