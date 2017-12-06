Christine Keeler, former model

Christine Keeler, who has died at 75, was the woman at the centre of the Profumo scandal which in 1963 convulsed Westminster and helped precipitate the downfall of the beleaguered Tory Government the following year.

It was an affair that was both seedy and sinister, uncovering a hitherto secret world of sex, horse-play, drinking orgies and spying, in high places, in which Ms Keeler shared her favours with the War Minister John Profumo, and Commander Eugene Ivanov, a Russian intelligence officer and the Soviet assistant naval attache in London.

The security implications of a British call-girl sleeping both with the War Secretary and a palpable Soviet spy seemed in the Cold War era to be breathtaking.

The patrician Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan, was initially in disbelief that not only could such things happen, but worse, that the trusted and ambitious Mr Profumo could have been embroiled in them.

It was only after Profumo was forced to admit that he had lied to the Commons about the level of his involvement with Ms Keeler, that Mr Macmillan accepted the enormity of the scandal.

The Conservatives, already looking careworn, had been in office for nearly 13 years, and this explosion of sleaze and scandal at the top echelons of society was more than enough to help topple them from power.

Christine Margaret Keeler was born in 1942. She left school at 15 and went to work as an office junior, a showroom assistant and a barmaid.

Before she was 16 she was an £8-a-week showgirl at a club in Greek Street, in London’s then-seedy Soho district.

After 1960, there was no obvious employment in her records, almost certainly because she had become what in those days was euphemistically termed a model.

It was during this period that she found herself launched into the unsavoury world of the high-society osteopath Stephen Ward, variously described as an artist and a procurer of women, as well as a suspected double-agent.

Their association would mark the beginning of the biggest political sex scandal of the 20th century.

Miss Keeler was soon moving in Mayfair’s smartest but not necessarily most savoury circles. Mr Ward, who lived in a summer house on Viscount Astor’s Thames-side estate at Cliveden, introduced her to Ivanov and Profumo. At the same time, she had a West Indian lover called John Edgecombe, a petty criminal and film extra, who went to jail for having a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Due to give evidence at his trial, Miss Keeler fled to Madrid just as the Westminster rumour machine went into overdrive about Mr Profumo’s presence at wild parties at Cliveden and his association with her.

“I understand that my name has been connected with the rumours about the disappearance of Miss Keeler,” Profumo told a rapt House of Commons. “Any suggestion that I was in any way connected with or responsible for her absence from the trial is wholly and completely untrue.”

But MPs and newspapers remained sceptical. There were thinly veiled suggestions that Ms Keeler had been packed off to her hiding-place in Spain to avoid an embarrassing cross-examination at the Edgecombe trial, so as to protect those in high places with whom she had cavorted, and also those who might have been guilty of treachery.

Finally, on June 4 1963, Mr Profumo resigned after confessing that he had lied to the House.

Ms Keeler’s troubles were also only just beginning. In December 1963, she was jailed for nine months after admitting perjury and conspiring with others to pervert the course of justice. This arose from evidence she had given at the trial, the previous June, of Aloysius “Lucky” Gordon, a Jamaican jazz singer. In her evidence, she had falsely denied that two other men were present during an attack on her by Gordon.

Years later, in 1986, Ms Keeler was to revisit Cliveden. She said: “I was just a 19-year-old girl having a good time. I loved every minute of it. But if I had known then what was going to happen, I’d have run off and not stopped until I had reached my mum.”

In 2001, she wrote a book in which she claimed that Mr Ward ordered her to sleep with Mr Ivanov and Mr Profumo in the hope that she would pass on secrets. She made a tidy sum from the memoir, but the money was soon spent.

Although her name will forever be associated with the Profumo scandal, Ms Keeler disappeared from public life and for years lived either at Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, or at a dingy flat in Chelsea.

She was married twice and had two sons.