Director of Tramlines music festival in Sheffield dies at 36

Sarah Nulty, director of Sheffield’s Tramlines music festival, to be staged later this month at Hillsborough Park, has died at 36, following a brief illness.

Her friend and colleague, Alex Deadman, said she had been instrumental in the launch of Tramlines in 2009, and had taken on the role of festival director five years ago.

She came to the city as a student in 1999 and worked at a nightclub before going on to manage venues and live events.

Mr Deadman said: “Sarah dedicated her whole working career to the Sheffield music industry. This work has led to massive benefits for the city and she has been the driving force of Tramlines for many years.

“Her tenacity, vision and unbreakable work ethic are the reasons that the festival can celebrate its 10th anniversary.”

He said Ms Nulty had turned her hand to every aspect of the running the event, and was the “life and soul” of Tramlines.

The festival grew from attracting 35,000 people in 2009 to more than 100,000 a few years later. But Ms Nulty had said that its most important achievement was to have raised the profile of Sheffield as a whole.