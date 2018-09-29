Frank McMahon, businessman

Have your say

Frank McMahon, who has died following a short illness, was a well-known and long-standing member of Scarborough’s employment training community.

His company, YH Training Services, was created with 30 apprentices and grew to encompass more than 1,200 learners across the gamut of occupational areas.

It also worked to retrain unemployed adults, and was a recent winner of awards for Apprenticeship Employer of the Year and NHS Training Provider in Yorkshire.

Mr McMahon represented the training industry at a regional and national level, and since 1991 had served on the board of the Association of Education and Learning Providers.

A regular judge of the National Apprenticeship Awards, he was also a member of the Government’s bureaucracy reduction review group and a Downing Street seminar that was instrumental in helping reduce bureaucracy.

At home in Scarborough, he sponsored such charities and youth initiatives as Help For Heroes, the Salvation Army, and the youth homelessness organisation, Safe and Sound Homes.

He is survived by his wife, Chris, children Sam and Simon and three grandchildren.