Grace Mulligan, TV chef

Grace Mulligan, who has died at 91, was one of Yorkshire’s first celebrity chefs, hosting Farmhouse Kitchen, ITV’s homespun cookery series, for a decade.

She was already an accomplished cook, and a national judge within the Women’s Institute, when the call came from Yorkshire Television to replace the late Dorothy Sleightholme in the studio kitchen they created in Kirkstall Road, Leeds, for each series. The producer, Graham Watts, had seen her conducting cookery demonstrations at the Great Yorkshire Show.

“We rehearsed in my kitchen all week and did a mass of preparation,” she recalled in 2005. “Then we brought it over to the studios in Leeds and did it all over again. There was a full crew, and a huge set full of antiques, I remember.

“The programmes look very slow and dated now, but we showed every part of the process. We really taught people how to cook properly and we did so without using a single swear word.

Part of her hosting duties involved welcoming special guests. “We had a fantastic vegetable man called Joe Maiden, who went on to become the gardening expert on Radio Leeds.”

An even more celebrated graduate of the show was a nervous young man who had come to prepare fish. “You would never have guessed he would become the Rick Stein of today,” she said.

Mary Berry also appeared on the programme as her TV career began to take off.

Mrs Muilligan was required to serve up five complete dishes and their accompaniments for every programme, which was a staple of ITV’s afternoon schedule from the early 1970s to 1990

She never took any of the food home, but was fond of recalling the camera operators who came with forks in their top pockets – in one case getting their hands on her Crêpes Suzette, out of shot, before she had finished delivering her closing piece to camera.

The series won the Glenfiddich Award for best TV programme, and spawned a series of cookery books bearing Mrs Mulligan’s name.

Originally from Dundee, she had trained as a needlework teacher in Edinburgh. There, she met her late husband, Brian, who was studying medicine. They moved to Goole in 1952, where he went into general practice, relocating four years later to the East Riding village of Hook, where they raised four children.

She became an active WI member there, and taught at their college in Oxfordshire.

As a member of the Guild of Food Writers, she believed that the craft of cooking was a satisfying skill that anyone could learn.

But she was equally passionate about music, and was president of Goole Operatic and Dramatic Society for 40 years.

She was also an accomplished after-lunch speaker, regaling audiences with her tales of her “travels with a wooden spoon”.

She is survived by her children Kevin, Catriona, Grainne and Bronagh, and grandchildren Daniel, Oliver, Sam and Arlo.