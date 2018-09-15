Jan Pickles, festival organiser

Jan Pickles, who has died at 72, was a stalwart of Cleckheaton’s Folk Festival.

A committee member for 31 years, she and her husband, Geoff, steered the event for 21 years from its debut in 1988 – he as director and she as administrator.

Dave Minich, the current director of the festival, which continues to thrive and whose 32nd outing will take place over three days next July, described her as a well-known and respected figure both in the local community and in the national folk world.

She is survived by Geoff, daughters Joanne and Alison and grandchildren Patrick, Matthew, Dan, Emma, Tom and Zach.