Johnny Hallyday, French singer

Johnny Hallyday, has died at 74, was the French Elvis Presley – a rocker with a gravelly voice who sold more than 100m records and who was for half a century the country’s biggest music star.

The Elvis epithet was one nobody questioned. President Emmanuel Macron announced Hallyday’s death personally, and said the singer had brought a part of America into the national pantheon.

Hallyday fashioned his stage aura from Presley, and drew musical inspiration from Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly.

His stardom began and ended in the French-speaking world, yet in France itself he was an institution. It was no exaggeration when M Macron wrote that the whole country was in mourning.

The antithesis of a French hero right down to his un-French name, Hallyday was among the most familiar faces and voices in France, which knew him simply as Johnny, pronounced with a slight French accent.

He all but lit up the Eiffel Tower during several free concerts, one on Bastille Day in 2009, attended by more than 500,000 people.

He sang some songs in English, including Hot Legs and House Of The Rising Sun – the melody of which was also used for one of his most famous songs, the 1964 hit, Le Penitencier.

And there was a genuine American connection: the US singer Lee Ketchman had given him his first electric guitar.

Hallyday’s stardom, however, was not inevitable. He was born in Paris in June 1943, to a Belgian father and French mother, with the less glamorous name of Jean-Philippe Smet.

His parents had separated by the end of the year, and the young Smet eventually followed his father’s sisters to London, where he met Ketchman.

He gave his first professional concert in 1960, under the name Johnny, and put out his first album a year later.

By 1962, he had met the woman to whom he would be married for years, and would remain his friend to the end, the singing star Sylvie Vartan.

He quickly became a favourite of young people during the “Ye-ye” period, the golden years of French pop music.

With his square-jawed good looks and piercing blue eyes, Hallyday was often sought out for the cinema, playing in Jean-Luc Godard’s Detective in 1984, and in Johnnie To’s Vengeance in 2009.

However, his personal life and his marriage to his fourth wife, Laeticia, gave him a mellow edge, and he spoke lovingly of his daughters Jade and Joy, who were adopted from Vietnam.

He is also survived by two other children, Dave, a singer fathered with Vartan, and Laura Smet, whom he had with the noted French actress Nathalie Baye.