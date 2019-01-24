Paul Woodhouse, journalist

Paul Woodhouse, who has died at 61, was the former chief sub-editor of the Yorkshire Evening Post and night editor of The Yorkshire Post, known for his integrity and intelligence.

He also handled copy at the Press Association and the Daily Mirror, for whom he was working up to his death.

Born in Exeter, he had begun his career on the Widnes Weekly News, before moving to Bradford and then to Yorkshire Post Newspapers at its old building on Wellington Street in Leeds.

A chorister at St Paul’s Cathedral in his youth, he was an accomplished saxophonist, flautist and singer, a founding member of the Ilkley chamber choir Pinsuti, and a composer and set designer at Ilkley Playhouse.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine, whom he met at Nottingham University and who recently retired as an English teacher at Ilkley Grammar, and by daughters Eleanor, Alice and Felicity.