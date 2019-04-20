Reece Nicholson, footballer

Reece Nicholson, who has died at 82, was a lifelong football fan who played at a high level in the 1950s and early 1960s for Doncaster Rovers and Cambridge City, later becoming a coach.

Mr Nicholson, who lived in Wheatley Hills, Doncaster, scored eight goals in 30 appearances for Rovers, and was part of the 1953-4 squad that finished 12th in the second division, one of the club’s best placings in that era.

An inside forward, he had come through the junior ranks at Belle Vue before breaking into the first team. He made the bulk of his appearances during the 1957-58 season, which saw Rovers finish bottom of Division Two – after which he transferred to Cambridge.

He was also part of the squad that reached the fifth round of the FA Cup in 1955, a season that saw Rovers taking on Aston Villa five times in the fourth round. The first game and three replays were all drawn before Rovers eventually triumphed 3-1 in the fifth.

In his later life, Mr Nicholson played crown green bowls for Case International, where he worked, and later Armthorpe.

He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 60 years, son Gary, daughter Tracy, and his grandchildren.