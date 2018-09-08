Ronald Falck, artist

Ronald Falck, who has died at 80, was an artist who created two of the most distinctive sculptures in and around Bridlington.

A former teacher at Headlands School, he designed the Anchorman on the harbour, and the shepherd and his flock who stand on the roundabout near to the Dotterel pub at Reighton.

A child prodigy, he was “discovered” by the vicar of Ecclesfield Church, whilst drawing a picture of the building, and offered a bursary to build a portfolio to apply for a scholarship to Sheffield College of Art.

From there, he was awarded a place at the Slade School, London University, where he was taught painting by Sir William Coldstream, sculpture by Sir Henry Moore, and art history by the German historian, Prof Ernst Gombrich.

He graduated in 1960, and later studied for his PhD in holography at Wolverhampton.

Following a senior lecturer position at Burton upon Trent College of Art, he was appointed Artist in Residence at Castle Howard, outside York. He also spent time lecturing in America.

The Dotterel Shepherd was produced in 2011. Placed on a traffic island on top of a hill, and passed by thousands every day, it established his credentials as a sculptor, and the Anchorman soon followed.

Bridlington councillor David Robson, who donated his boots for the figure to wear, described Mr Falck as “a very talented, private and intelligent man”.

He said: “I think the roundabout with the sheep will be the iconic tribute to him. Everybody knows it.”

His wife, Mary, died in February, and he is survived by three daughters, Charlotte, Rosie and Christina, and four grandchildren.