Sister Agnes Mary O’Shea, teacher

Sister Agnes Mary O’Shea, who has died, had been a teacher in Scarborough known officially as Mother Mary Ancilla.

Beginning her career at the Convent in the town’s Queen Street, she also worked in Ghana and Uganda, and in the south of England.

She had been suffering from cancer, but even in the latter stages of her illness, she retained hopes of attending another reunion of Scarborough’s “old gals”, as the former Convent pupils have taken to calling themselves.

She took her final vows as a nun in April 1958, and was sent to Uganda, where she became head of English at Maryhill High School. However, she contracted malaria and had to return home after three years.

After her return to Scarborough, she taught Latin at the Convent for a year before being sent to teach in Portsmouth, where a motor accident ended her career in England.

But, fulfilling a desire to serve where needed, she went on to teach seminarians at Saint Teresa’s Seminary in Ghana for two years.

Back in Yorkshire, she became involved with Churches Together, and was often called upon to give presentations for the associate members of the Daughters of Mary and Joseph.

She died at Saint Joseph’s Convent, West Wickham.