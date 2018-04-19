Objections grow to almost 300 over housing plans in Harrogate village

Almost 300 objections have been lodged against outline plans for 80 new homes on the eastern edge of Green Hammerton according to campaigners who say the village is under siege from developers.

Revised plans for the site on New Lane by developer Loxley Homes were submitted in late March. Plans for the site originally called for 90 houses to built.

Alan Smith of Keep Green Hammerton Green delivering 82 objections letters

Whilst the number of objections on Harrogate Borough Council’s planning portal stands at more than 230, the total number is closer to 270 say the action group Keep Green Hammerton Green, following a submission of letters last month.

Chairman, Chris Chelton, says the level of responses is due to the number of proposals in or around the village, including the potential allocation of at least 3,000 homes in the District’s Local Plan.

He said: “The sentiment is that Green Hammerton is under siege, this is not just the 3,000 homes it is also these other sites that are coming in with no additional services. Even if the 3,000 houses are not built here it still feels like this.”

He added: “At the moment there are 106 buildings being built as it is in Green Hammerton. For a village that has 290 homes, that is around a 35 per cent increase with no extra facilities proposed.”

Green Hammerton currently has three sites within the Local Plan, two currently allocated for 109 and one committed site for 20 houses. The New Lane site is not among these.

Planning documents show that if approved the proposed development for the agricultural land would have features including open community space built in the centre of the plot. The half acre of space would include an equipped play space. The western edge of the site would also have a green buffer from the existing housing in the village.

It also highlights that plans have been altered since 2016 following discussions with Harrogate Borough Council planning officers. Whilst documents say issues raised, including the effect on the landscape and conservation area, how now been resolved campaigners say ‘not enough has been done’.

Loxley Homes has declined to comment.