Objectors say new pub and brewery will bring 'evil' and 'drunken vandalism' to Doncaster village

Residents objecting to a pub and brewery at a historic Doncaster hall claim it will bring 'evil' and 'drunken vandalism' to their village.

A licensing application to allow an outbuilding at Cusworth Hall to sell alcohol has been met by fierce criticism from residents in the village nearby.

Documents show the applicant wants to use an outbuilding and surrounding external area located in the hall's grounds to open a 'historic brew-house' along with providing indoor and outdoor seating areas.

The application also includes the right to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises, from the gift shop within Cusworth Hall.

But the plans have caused a stir with 11 formal letters being sent to the licensing department urging the council to knock back the plans.

The original application sought permission for live music, both indoors and outdoors, late night refreshments and the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises.

But after receiving objections, the applicant asked to withdraw live music and the selling of alcohol in the nearby gift shop.

Marc Halbeisen is one resident who has hit out at the plans.

He said: "To have a pub on the premises of Cusworth Hall - which already caters for alcohol consumption in the bistro - will only prove to bring up evil to the area and the village as a whole with drunken vandalism and chaotic activities inducing unrest up to 12pm on weekends. For what? A little extra income.

"Shame money is put over the rights of our village to have or even expect peace and quite in our little corner of Doncaster.

"I believe a much better use of space would be a farm shop selling produce of the surrounding area within sensible hours."

David Scully, another resident opposing the plans, said their had been a 'lack of consultation and notices' in Cusworth village for people to object and continued by saying an increase in noise and anti-social behaviour would be detrimental to the area.

He added: "Literature has been published at Cusworth Hall and park stating there is a brewery/public house will be opening. Is this a forgone conclusion that the brewery/public house is opening and selling ales to members of the public?"

Councillors will meet on Wednesday, July 4 to decide whether to allow the application, amend with conditions or reject outright.